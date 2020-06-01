Although FY20 will be challenging for Mytilineos, in our view its current rating does not reflect the resilience of the business or its longer-term potential for growth. Emphasis on cost control, the sourcing of competitively priced gas and the company's exposure to a growing renewable business should mitigate some of the impact of COVID-19 and help underpin growth. A new combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT), due to be commissioned in Q421, should significantly boost profits from 2022.

