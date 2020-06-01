Following a temporary shutdown of facilities at the end of March, Epwin has been reversing this process which is expected to complete in the next week with all main sites operational by then. The next phase will depend on the rate at which demand returns in the company's product space. Previously announced actions have contributed to a stable funding picture with core net debt at the end of April - the first full month of the coronavirus impact - unchanged from the end of March. Our estimates remain suspended for now.

