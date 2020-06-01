Investment enables AWS specialist to build on unrivalled expertise and success within edtech sector, one of the fastest growing in Europe*

CirrusHQ, a leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting and Solution Provider partner, today announced it has secured a £400,000 growth capital investment plus the appointment of Alastair Mills as the company's new Chairman. CirrusHQ will use the funds to build its presence in the UK, most notably in the education sector where it is the first and only UK Consulting Partner to hold the AWS Education Competency and the Well Architected Framework certification. The company also specialises in public sector and enterprise deployments.

CirrusHQ focuses exclusively on the AWS platform and its experience and comprehensive levels of certification mean it is uniquely positioned to help its customers maximise the performance, security and cost-effectiveness of their AWS workloads. Within the education sector, in particular, as schools and universities are temporarily closed, many are relying on cloud technology and tools to help students continue to learn online.

The investment round was led by Alastair Mills and Ronnie Smith. The pair have worked together previously, having co-founded managed services provider Six Degrees Group in 2011, which was acquired by Charlesbank Capital Partners in 2015. Mills also holds non-executive board positions at The Good Till Co, WeSeeHope and is a Partner at VC fund Prefcap. Smith is also on the board of TiG Group. Both investors have now joined CirrusHQ's board of directors, with Mills taking on the role of Chairman and Smith adding his 25 plus years of financial expertise to the firm's leadership. CirrusHQ also appointed Daemonn Brody, who has previously held senior roles in the cloud and managed services industry, as its Managing Director.

James Lucas, CEO and founder of CirrusHQ commented, "Our expertise and deep insights into the AWS cloud has enabled our clients to innovate and exploit the potential of the public cloud. The UK edtech sector in particular is thriving as organisations put in place strategies to scale without compromising cybersecurity. We are delighted that Alastair and Ronnie are joining the Board to help CirrusHQ in the next phase of our ambitious growth plans."

Mills commented: "We are witnessing an unprecedented demand for cloud computing and AWS is the undisputed global leader in the market. With its deep understanding of the vertical markets it serves, together with an unrivalled technical expertise, CirrusHQ is perfectly positioned to take full advantage of the business opportunity afforded by the cloud. I'm very excited to be joining the team on this journey."

Research by Dealroom.co on behalf of the Digital Economy Council demonstrates that the UK edtech sector is one of the fastest growing in Europe, with UK companies winning 41% of all EU sector investment in 2019, and over 1,000 companies supplying products and services aimed at children and adults.

