Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per May 31, 2020

On May 31, 2020, net asset value was SEK 238 per share.

The closing price on May 29, 2020, was SEK 210.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 209.40 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, June 1, 2020

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment