Montag, 01.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
29.05.20
08:06 Uhr
6,180 Euro
-0,010
-0,16 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.06.2020
Positive Signals in Footfall and Growth in Average Consumer Purchase for Citycon's Business

HELSINKI, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the covid-19 situation improves and government restrictions ease in all of Citycon's markets, all centres are fully open and over 92% of tenants are now open for business. The total footfall is now tracking at 82% compared to 2019.

"We see a strong trend towards consumers returning to our centres. While the footfall numbers are returning to normal levels, consumers are clearly spending more when they go to our shopping centres and the average sales for April 2020 were 37% higher than the same period in 2019. While this is positive news, our focus continues to be ensuring safety and the security for customers, tenants and employees. We have implemented upgraded covid-19 safety measures," says F. Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon.

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Yliniemi
Vice President, Centre Management
Tel. +358-41-456-3421
sanna.yliniemi@citycon.com

Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358-40-823-9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/positive-signals-in-footfall-and-growth-in-average-consumer-purchase-for-citycon-s-business,c3125169

© 2020 PR Newswire
