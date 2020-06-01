With effect from June 02, 2020, the subscription rights in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 12, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BONES TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428876 Order book ID: 197306 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 02, 2020, the paid subscription shares in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BONES BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428884 Order book ID: 197307 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB