Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2020) - MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: DLP) - DLP Resources Inc. ("DLP"), the wholly owned subsidiary of MG Capital Corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Gendall as President of DLP. Ian will be responsible for managing, designing, implementing and coordinating DLP's aggressive exploration program in the Purcell Basin of SE British Columbia, Canada.

Ian Gendall is an Exploration Geologist with a M.Sc. Exploration Geology degree from Rhodes University in South Africa. He has over 30 years' experience in mineral exploration in South Africa, South America, Canada, Mexico and the USA, and has led and managed exploration teams and evaluated copper and gold projects for previous companies such as Gencor, Billiton, Anglo American, Antofagasta and more recently OceanaGold.

Ian and the Billiton Exploration team were credited with the major porphyry copper discoveries in SE Ecuador which was "farmed out" to Corriente Resources Inc., who were subsequently taken over by CRCC-Tongguan Investment Co., Ltd. for $679 million in 2010.

In 2005, Ian joined Chapleau Resources Ltd., ("Chapleau") and was President and Director of Chapleau until the merger with Magellan Minerals Ltd. ("Magellan"), in September 2009, when he became Chief Operating Officer and Director. During his time with Chapleau and Magellan, he was involved in gold exploration in the Tapajos Gold Province of Brazil and oversaw and managed the resource estimation and preliminary economic assessment study for the Coringa gold project which is currently with Serabi Gold

Following his departure from Magellan in 2010, Ian was involved in a multi-million-dollar exploration program covering more than 5,000 km2 in the Yukon Territory of Northern Canada, for Ryan Gold Corp. More recently in 2017, Ian was Chief Geologist for Antofagasta Minerals, and was responsible for identifying and evaluating copper-gold projects in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

In 2019, Ian joined OceanaGold as Project Generation Manager for North America and was responsible for generating gold targets, identifying and evaluating gold projects in Canada, with the purpose of entering into a JV or acquisition of projects of merit.

Ian Gendall is registered as a Pr. Sci. Nat., a qualified person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101, and is a member of various scientific organizations including the Society of Economic Geologists, Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits and the Geological Society of America.

With his past experience, Ian brings a tremendous amount of knowledge of leading successful exploration teams to discoveries. We look forward to having Ian on board with us to lead the exploration on these exciting base metal and cobalt projects in the Purcell Basin of SE British Columbia.

The Company has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Gendall with an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a five-year period, from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of MG Capital Corporation's stock option plan.

