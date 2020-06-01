Stockholm, 2020-06-01 11:42 CEST -- Commencing June 2, 2020, ICTA AB's shares will be traded under its new name, Rolling Optics Holding AB (publ). New company name: Rolling Optics Holding AB (publ) ------------------------------------------------------ New short name: RO ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: SE0010520155 ------------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 0739555129.