The global aircraft cabin lighting market is expected to grow by USD 387.62 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Analysis Report by Product (WCAFL, Reading lighting, and Lavatory lighting), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increased demand for innovative cabin lighting. In addition, the emergence of the mood-lighting system is anticipated to boost the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market.

Technological advances and growing competition among airline operators to capture a larger customer base have led to the adoption of several strategic measures such as investment in innovative cabin lightings. The adoption of cabin lights improves the overall travel experience of passengers, which is crucial for airline operators. Some of the major airline operators are retrofitting their existing fleet with innovative lighting systems and others have deployed newer-generation aircraft that include cabin lighting systems. For instance, in 2018, Boeing signed a contract with Diehl Stiftung for the supply of emergency cabin lighting systems for its 787-family aircraft. This rising demand for innovative cabin lighting is expected to fuel the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period.

Major Five Aircraft Cabin Lighting Companies:

Astronics Corp.

Astronics Corp. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace and Test Systems. The company offers ambient lighting, seat lighting, stowage lighting, emergency lighting, escape path marking lighting, flashlights, passenger information signs lighting, and reading lightings for aircraft cabin applications.

Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o

Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o operates its business through the Aerospace lighting segment. The company offers LED Swivel light with TOUCH sensing control, LED Swivel light, interior dome LED light with CAPACITIVE TOUCH sensing control, exit lights, and interior flexible ribbon LED lights for aircraft cabin applications.

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc operates its business through segments such as Electronic Systems, Cyber Intelligence, Platforms Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company offers IntelliCabin. It is a cabin system that provides in-seat power, LED lighting, wireless in-flight entertainment system.

Cobham Plc

Cobham Plc operates its business through segments such as Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The company offers LED panel light and LED cabin touch light.

GGI Solutions

GGI Solutions operates its business through segments such as Membrane and silicon keypad manufacturer products, Printed electronics, Custom touch screen, HeatSeal technology, and Graphic overlays. The company offers reading lights, ambient lighting, feature lights, and mood lighting solutions for aircraft cabin applications.

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

WCAFL

Reading lighting

Lavatory lighting

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

