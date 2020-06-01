Resgreen Group International Inc: Resgreen Group Invests in Autonomous Mobile Robots To Aid in the Fight Against Coronavirus and Other Pathogens

Resgreen Group Invests in Autonomous Mobile Robots To Aid in the Fight Against Coronavirus and Other Pathogens



EASTPOINTE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Resgreen Group (OTC PINK:RGGI) Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot developer, announced today that it will focus a large percentage of its research and development budget on developing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that are equipped with ultraviolet-C (UVC) light for disinfection plants, warehouses and other facilities. For more than 40 years, UVC light has been used to break down the DNA or RNA of harmful viruses and bacteria found in drinking water, waste water and air. The International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) believes that UVC light, when combined with other methods, can also help decrease the transmission of the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19



According to a fact sheet from the IUVA, UVC light energy between 200-280 nm destroys, at least two other coronaviruses similar to COVID-19: SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV in a controlled environment. The effectiveness of UVC light depends on many factors including the exposure time and the ability for the UVC light to reach all infected areas and equipment, which could be hidden in corners and underwater.



RGGI is investing heavily in fully integrating its Pull Buddy AMR, with a 245 nm UVC light and testing its effectiveness in killing dangerous pathogens and reducing the transmission of COVID-19. The UVC Pull Buddy AMR is a low-profile autonomous vehicle with a 360-degree array of UVC lamps mounted on a tall column.

"With more than six million confirmed coronavirus cases and countless plants and warehouses shutdown, we decided to shift our focus quickly to reducing the spread of this deadly virus," says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "We are combining our decades of automation engineering experience with the latest UVC light technologies to develop autonomous vehicles that can disinfect facilities quickly and safely, protect workers from deadly viruses, and keep factories and other businesses up and running."The Pully Buddy can run 24/7 via an opportunity charging system, which allows the vehicle's battery to quickly and conveniently charge several times during a shift at stations strategically set up along its path. The AMR is equipped with numerous sensors to detect motion that stop the vehicle and shut off the UVC light, which can lead to serious burns and other health risks for humans.About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

