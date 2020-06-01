Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 29-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 262.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 255.59p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---