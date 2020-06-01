Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Silber-Aktien im Rausch! Diese Silber-Granate steht vor massiver Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M84G ISIN: SE0002190926 Ticker-Symbol: 2I9 
Frankfurt
29.05.20
08:12 Uhr
0,262 Euro
+0,004
+1,55 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2020 | 13:53
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign recruits Morten Henneveld as new Chief Executive Officer

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - June 1, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company OssDsign has appointed Morten Henneveld to the role of Chief Executive Officer. He takes up his new position on September 1, 2020, in conjunction with the retirement of the current CEO, Anders Lundqvist.


Morten Henneveld has extensive international experience in the medical device area with a background as Director Commercial Excellence at Coloplast, Managing Director Sweden and Regional Vice President Nordics at Biomet and Vice President EMEA Spine at Zimmer Biomet. He joins OssDsign from a position as Senior Vice President Business Transformation and Strategy at GN Hearing, a global leader in hearing aids.

Earlier this year, OssDsign's current CEO, Anders Lundqvist, informed the Board of his intention to retire at the age of 65. The appointment of Morten Henneveld has been preceded by a comprehensive international recruitment process.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Tel: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Attachment

  • KD PR CEO OssDsign 2020-06-01 ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d4c3076-faa1-45a0-a0f6-8dd50e607474)
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.