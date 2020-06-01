Launch of public preview confirms WANdisco's LiveData platform has been successfully integrated at Microsoft Azure and that commercial services can begin. As highlighted previously, we believe this will be a significant financial catalyst. No estimate of the expected revenue contribution is given but the company is aiming to sign 50 new customers over the next 12 months. Our conservative scenario analysis suggests this relationship alone could generate over $80m in annual revenues by 2023.

