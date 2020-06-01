All companies in need for data center capacity in western Germany benefit from the highest data center standards

Datacenter One, the German provider for data center development, colocation and Colo Connect, is opening another data center in western Germany near Dusseldorf after three already existing datacenters in Germany. "DUS1" was completed in record time within only nine months. This enables Datacenter One to offer companies the opportunity to use the colocation and Colo Connect services in direct proximity to their own company locations in this area of Germany.

The construction of "DUS1" started in 2019 and the data center was put into operation in January 2020. "DUS1" is largely identical to the existing, very successful data center "LEV1" from Datacenter One in Germany and meets the highest data center requirements. The location of "DUS1" was vital as customer inquiries in this area of western Germany increased significantly. The proximity to the "LEV1" data center is also a major strategic advantage as companies have access to two Datacenter One data centers within a radius of 20 kilometers. Thus, the two locations can be used ideally for both active/active clusters and redundancy concepts. With the addition of "DUS1", Datacenter One is creating an optimal data center network in western Germany that meets all relevant data center guidelines.

As with "LEV1", Datacenter One also relies on a modular construction concept with "DUS1". In this way, the size of the data center can be individually scaled also during the ongoing operation. After a successful interconnection and acceptance operation, the data center has already been opened for first customers. Due to the excellent 24/7 customer service, they can fully rely on Datacenter One's know-how for a smooth and secure data center operation. In addition, "DUS1" is operated in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner with 100% green electricity like all other data centers from Datacenter One. "DUS1" is expandable with an overall capacity of over 10,000 square meters of data center space and 16 megawatts. In the first construction phase, approximately 3,600 sqm of data center space were realized.

Security and speed in terms of connectivity, in addition to the flexible colocation offers, are central aspects that "DUS1" customers benefit from. Through the offers Colo Connect, Cloud Connect as well as the partnership with DE-CIX (DE-CIX-enabled site), Datacenter One also enables encrypted data transmission in the "DUS1" data center, scalable transmission speeds of more than 100 Gbit/s and direct as well as fast connection to the leading cloud providers worldwide.

"With "DUS1" we offer customers the best possible combination of proximity and distance between two data centers. Especially our customers benefit and receive the best possible service and flexibility for their data center needs," says Wolfgang Kaufmann, CEO of Datacenter One. "The enormous success of "LEV1" was the driving force for "DUS1", because it is a prime example of a regionally oriented data center."

About Datacenter One

Datacenter One operates several data centers at different locations in Germany. In addition, the company plans and builds turnkey data centers within six to nine months from 500 sqm rental space upwards, also at the desired location. The colocation and Colo Connect rental offers ensure that every customer has the ideal capacity available for his needs individual, flexible and scalable during operation, the data centers from Datacenter One have high energy efficiency (PUE value 1.3) and meet high security requirements with ISO 27001 and EN 50600 certifications. Datacenter One is a German company with its headquarter in Stuttgart. For further information please visit www.DC1.com.

