Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: REVISED WEBCAST & CALL INFORMATION: Minerva Neurosciences to Hold Webcast and Call With Key Opinion Leaders to Present Additional Analyses From Phase 3 Trial of Roluperidone (MIN-101) for Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schiz

WALTHAM, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, announced today that the company will hold a webcast on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 8.30 a.m. to present additional results and analyses from its Phase 3 trial in negative symptoms. This webcast replaces that previously scheduled for today (June 1, 2020) announced by the Company on May 29, 2020.



Minerva management will be joined on the webcast by key opinion leaders Philip Harvey, Ph.D. and Brian Kirkpatrick, M.D. who will discuss these findings.

Philip D. Harvey, Ph.D. is Leonard M. Miller Professor of Psychiatry and director of the Division of Psychology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and a VA Senior Health Scientist. Dr. Harvey's research has focused on cognition and functioning, and he has written extensively on aging in schizophrenia, negative symptoms in schizophrenia, functional impairments in severe mental illness, the cognitive effects of typical and atypical antipsychotics, and the effects of cognitive enhancing agents and cognitive training in various conditions. He is the author of over 1,000 scientific papers and abstracts, and he has written over 60 book chapters. Dr. Harvey is a widely cited author who was repeatedly designated by Thompson-Reuters as being in the top 1% of all researchers in citations in mental health each year since 2010. He has received numerous awards for his research in schizophrenia.

Brian Kirkpatrick, M.D. is a professor and department chair at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He received his M.D. from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. He completed his psychiatry residency at the University of North Carolina, where he also received a master's in epidemiology. He was on the faculty of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center at the University of Maryland, and was Vice Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the Medical College of Georgia. He was Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Scott & White Healthcare and Texas A&M University College of Medicine before coming to Nevada. Dr. Kirkpatrick is an associate editor of Clinical Schizophrenia and Related Psychoses, serves on the editorial board of Schizophrenia Bulletin and was co-chair of the National Institute of Mental Health-sponsored Consensus Development Conference on Negative Symptoms.

Conference Call Information:

Minerva Neurosciences will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Phase 3 trial of roluperidone. To participate, please dial 1-877-425-9470 (toll free) or 1-201-389-0878 (toll/international), and refer to conference ID 13703481.

To participate in the webcast, please link to: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139821 . The live webcast can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Minerva's website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

