Smith-Midland Corporation: SlenderWall: A Cost Saving Choice for Northern Canada

SlenderWall licensed producer Beton Prefabrique du Lac (BPDL) in Alma, Quebec has embarked upon their latest SlenderWall project. Proving that what is good for their customers is good for them, BPDL has chosen to use the SlenderWall architectural precast concrete cladding system for a project they and their partners are developing in their own hometown. Alma is located 250 kilometers north of Quebec City near the shores of beautiful Lac Saint-Jean and The Pointe-Taillon National Park.

This new project is the second phase of Residence St-Jude, a community for retirees. The award winning community prides itself on having facilities that provide maximum protection for the residents by using state-of-the-art construction materials and safety systems. The phase two building is 4 stories high and will contain 78 units. The phase one building contains 128 units.

Production of 350 SlenderWall panels, nearly 60,000 sq. ft., began this winter, but was put on hold due to COVID-19 concerns. An additional 50 panels of traditional architectural precast has also been designed into the project. Production is now resuming, under new safety protocols, with erection planned for completion later this summer and project finalization occurring as events allow.

The first building on the property was also developed by BPDL and partners using a total-precast solution with architectural precast concrete panels. Technical issues with the site soil and the weight (66% greater than SlenderWall) of all precast construction required additional costs and engineering efforts to design a more substantial foundation system.

For phase two BPDL, Architects Groupe EPA, and Structural Engineering firm St-Georges Structure, in order to mitigate the site issues of phase one, specified the 30 lb. per square foot SlenderWall composite system for the building envelope. BPDL and their partners are also handling the building construction and construction management duties on the project.

The SlenderWall panels will be attached to the building's steel superstructure. Sprayed-on continuous closed-cell foam insulation, having an R-Value of 24, will cover the inside of the panels, a thermal necessity for the climate of upper Quebec Province. Double lines of caulking will protect the outside panel joints.

"The use of SlenderWall panels was a good alternative for the project, eliminating the use of foundation piles and a larger foundation structure," stated Guy Bouchard PE, BPDL Vice President. "SlenderWall is allowing us to meet our budget goals."

About SlenderWall

SlenderWall, an Easi-Set Worldwide licensed precast product, is a unique composite cladding system, 66% lighter than traditional architectural precast and has improved thermal qualities. This is achieved by integrating a galvanized interior steel stud frame, a thermal break and a 2" thick precast concrete panel with factory-installed closed-cell foam insulation. For more information visit www.slenderwall.com or call 1-800-547-4045. For licensing opportunities contact Easi-Set at info@easiset.com or call 1-540-439-8911.

About BPDL

The Quebec-based precast concrete fabricator operates internationally, with 500+ employees and 10 plants in Canada, the United States and Brazil. The family-owned company offers a range of precast products, along with related design and engineering assistance, and offers 100% project control from design to installation. For more information, please call 418-668-6161 or visit www.bpdl.com.

