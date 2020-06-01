The 182 MW of new solar capacity installed in the first quarter of the year took the nation to a total 10,072 MW, according to the Ministry of Energy's Department of Data and Statistical Studies.France surpassed 10 GW of grid-connected solar generation capacity in the first three months of the year, after installing almost 7,000 new solar parks, most of them in the sunny south of the country, according to the French Ministry of Energy's Department of Data and Statistical Studies (SDES). The nation's grid-connected PV capacity reached 10.1 GW at the end of March after 182 MW of solar was connected ...

