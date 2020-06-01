Real People Investment Holdings Limited - Appointment of Director

The board of Real People Investment Holdings Limited has elected to appoint Mr Ralph Buddle as a non-executive director of the company, with effect from 1 June 2020. Mr Buddle is an experienced senior executive and chartered accountant with 35 years' experience in retail and FMCG. With a background in corporate finance, M&A and strategy, he also has significant investor relations and corporate governance experience within the JSE Top-40 listed environment.

