Route1 Inc.: Route1 Wins State of California Department of General Services LPR Contract

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported that its wholly owned subsidiary, PCS Mobile, was awarded a three-year contract with seven, one-year contract renewal option years by the State of California. The contract is to provide the State of California's officers with a state-of-the-art Automatic License Plate Recognition ("ALPR") system that will enhance officer safety and significantly improve operations. Route1's ALPR system partner for this contract is Genetec AutoVu TM.

Route1 was awarded the contract based on compliance to solicitation requirements and low cost.

Over a period of four days, Route1 and Genetec worked with the State of California and the California Highway Patrol ("CHP") at their headquarters located in West Sacramento to test AutoVu. Tests were conducted using standard law enforcement patrol units and considered the following parameters: (a) low and high speeds read capability, (b) daytime data capture and, even more critically, at night, and (c) demonstration of the AutoVu system's ability to quickly and correctly identify stolen vehicles, amber alert- related vehicles and other vehicles of interest.

Route1, working with Genetec and the State of California, successfully demonstrated the AutoVu system's ability to capture plate reads at speeds in excess of 100 MPH accurately and efficiently. Using Genetec's Security Center, California and other agencies can access critical data and analytics which can then be rapidly shared among officers as well as partner agencies. This data is not shared with a third-party agency without explicit permission from CHP and in no situation is the data sold or used by Genetec or Route1 for marketing purposes.

Tony Busseri, Route1's CEO stated, "This opportunity allows Route1's subsidiary, PCS Mobile, and the California Highway Patrol to work together throughout the State of California, deploying a cutting-edge ALPR solution that will provide superior investigative and enforcement outcomes for our clients. Agencies throughout the State of California and others can also take advantage of this partnership to purchase ALPR systems for their agencies. In support of making this partnership accessible to statewide and other law enforcement agencies, PCS Mobile is providing a complete catalog of installation, support services and accessories for those agencies that utilize the contract, as well as trade-in capabilities to upgrade to the AutoVu system from their existing ALPR technology.

Route1 and Genetec

Route1's wholly owned subsidiary PCS Mobile has been successful as a premier partner for Genetec AutoVu for more than five years in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington.

In January 2020, PCS Mobile was named the "Genetec AutoVu Premier Partner of the Year - North America".

Genetec AutoVu

The Genetec AutoVu™ automatic license plate recognition system automates license plate reading and identification, making it easier for law enforcement and for municipal and commercial organizations to locate vehicles of interest and enforce parking restrictions. Designed for both fixed and mobile installations, the AutoVu system is ideal for a variety of applications and entities, including law enforcement, municipal, and commercial organizations.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc., also operating under the tradenames GroupMobile and PCS Mobile, is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

