Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Schedules Investor Conference Call to Discuss Recent Voluntary Delisting from the NASDAQ Exchange

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, will hold an investor conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, June 4, 2020 to discuss the company's reasons for our voluntary delisting from NASDAQ. Chairperson of the Board of Directors Angelina M. Galiteva, CEO Benjamin Locke, and Lead Director John Hatsopoulos will host the call which will be immediately followed by a question and answer session.

To listen, dial (877) 407-7186 within the US and Canada or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Voluntary NASDAQ Delisting Conference Call. Please begin dialing at least 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time.

The conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback dial (877) 660-6853 within the US and Canada or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations. Use Conference Call ID #: 13672659. The recorded call will be archived for 14 days following the call.

