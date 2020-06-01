Demand for Cloud Business Email Grows Strong amid Economic Turmoil Spurred by COVID-19 Pandemic; SaaS Gaining Rapid Traction - Future Market Insights

Emails continue to be the most common and formal mode of business communication, sustaining need for centralized and secure software.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Business organizations across all domains are opting for cloud business email services to leverage advantages such as high speed, improved accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Software as a Service (SaaS) is particularly witnessing rising adoption among business enterprises, thereby fueling the growth of cloud business email market. According to a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study, the global cloud business email market will register strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2030) and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain a key market, with around US$ 823 Mn worth of incremental opportunity projected through 2030.

"Key players must scale up their investments in cloud resources to boost their profits," suggests the FMI report.

Key Takeaways of Cloud Business Email Market Study

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry will remain the leading vertical in view of greater security vulnerabilities.

Proliferation of smartphone users and flourishing prospects of internet connectivity continue to favor market growth.

North America will retain its hegemony in the global cloud business email market through 2030, being an early adopter of cloud technology.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will record a notable CAGR in the cloud business email market over the forecast period.

Cloud Business Email Market - Key Growth Drivers

Increasing integration of bring your own technology (BYOT) into cloud business email enterprises will bode well for market through 2030.

Noteworthy adoption of cloud business email services by financial institutions will contribute substantially to the revenue pool of market over the forecast period.

Greater focus on productivity due to remote working scenario amid COVID-19 is restating the significance of cloud business email services.

Synchronization of email application solutions with mobile devices will improve the accessibility thereby boosting the growth of market.

Cloud Business Email Market - Key Restraints

Illegal intrusions, cyber threats, and data security issues continue to pose threat for leading players in cloud business email market.

Hidden costs and initial deployment complexities associated with cloud business email will hinder market growth during the projection period.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Business Email Market

As cloud has made inroads into day-to-day business activities, centralized email services have garnered much attention. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created an opportunity for cloud business email service providers. The work-at-home setup is more vulnerable to cyber attacks due to lack of robust security solutions. Therefore, making the technology accessible to remote workers is a viable approach for market leaders. This strategy will provide a lifeline for companies in cloud business email market. The industry has emerged stronger in the midst of a pandemic which reflects the resilience of market. As a result, cloud business email services witnessed an uptick in demand in the first quarter of 2020.

Competitive Landscape of Cloud Business Email Market

Some of the leading competitors in the cloud business email market that are profiled in this FMI report include, but are not limited to, Fujitsu, J2 Global Inc., Hitachi, Amazon Web Services, Inc., NEC Corporation, Micro Focus International Plc, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. Top players are aggressively foraying into artificial intelligence domain to enhance the functionality of their enterprise email systems. In addition, key leaders are focused on delivering superior email experience with enhanced security features. Established players are developing agile solutions to bolster their profits in the global cloud business email market.

More About the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 255 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global cloud business email market. The market analysis is based on operating environment (Windows, Linux, UNIX, and Mainframe) and verticals (BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, energy & power, automotive, and consumer goods & retail) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

