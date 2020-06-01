SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced today the appointment of Carsten Schmidt to General Manager of its e-Mobility Division. Mr. Schmidt will be responsible to lead the growth strategy of SolarEdge's new e-Mobility Division, which was established following the acquisition of S.M.R.E.

Carsten Schmidt has more than a decade of experience in the automotive industry, with a focus in electric vehicles. He has held several managerial positions in the field of electric powertrains, including the position of Vice President of Sales in the Hybrid Electric Vehicle Business Unit of Continental AG, as well as Vice President and General Manager DF e-Car Powertrain Systems China at Siemens AG.

"I am excited to join SolarEdge and lead its new e-Mobility Division," stated Carsten Schmidt. "The overlap between EV and PV technology can lead to promising innovations. I am looking forward to combining my experience in e-mobility with the current technologies and capabilities of the SolarEdge e-Mobility division and leveraging this with SolarEdge's leading PV and power electronics technology and business track record in order to deliver market-leading powertrain solutions."

"We are pleased that Mr. Schmidt, a seasoned expert in the e-mobility industry, is joining SolarEdge to spearhead our penetration into this market," stated Zvi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. "With Carsten's leadership, I am confident that we will fulfill our vision of building a leading global e-mobility business."

Acquired by SolarEdge in early 2019, SolarEdge eMobility S.P.A (formerly named I.E.T.) is the core of the SolarEdge e-mobility division. The company has more than fifteen years of experience developing end-to-end e-mobility solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles used in motorcycles, commercial vehicles and trucks. These solutions include innovative high-performing powertrains with e-motor, motor drive, gearbox, battery, BMS, chargers, Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) and software for electric vehicles.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

