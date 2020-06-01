Premier analytics solutions provider Quantzig has announced the completion of its free resource that highlights how the automotive industry can improve order fulfillment rate with advanced demand forecasting analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005377/en/

At Quantzig, we understand the importance of reliable, quick, and timely transport insights for businesses in the automotive industry. Regardless of the type and size of your organization, we are ready to assist you with industry-leading analytics solutions. With over 15 years of experience and a long list of satisfied customers, we are proud to offer scalable supply chain analytics services to our customers. Our analytics teams in the US, Canada, and other business units spread globally work devotedly to provide tailor-made solutions to tackle the unique needs of our customers. This success story is one such example that sheds light on our ability to help automotive companies drive better outcomes with accurate demand forecasting.

Are you worried about responding to dynamic market demands? Request FREE platform demo to know how our forecasting analytics solution can help your business.

Engagement Overview:

The client is a German multi-utility automobile manufacturer well known for their class apart vehicles and prompt customer service. The fast-changing market conditions were the greatest challenges for this automotive industry player. The client was also facing issues with an ever-increasing number of unfulfilled orders due to a faulty predictive demand forecasting model which they were previously using. The lack of advanced demand forecasting analytics was the main reason behind the client's rising inventory management and holding cost. The client engaged with Quantzig to replace their current demand forecasting model with a predictive demand forecasting model powered by data.

Every company now needs to incorporate efficient and data driven predictive demand forecasting techniques to adapt to the rapidly changing market conditions. Request a free customized proposal to know how our supply and demand forecasting analytics solutions can help you.

Business Outcome:

Achieved an incremental savings of 15%

Improved order fulfillment rate by 57%

Analyzed factors contributing to demand-supply fluctuations

"Forecasting analytics helps businesses to stay prepared beyond the current period. Companies can also leverage demand forecasting analytics to assess their performance," says a forecasting analytics expert from Quantzig.

In collaborating with Quantzig the automotive industry player was able to understand the shortfalls of their conventional demand forecasting strategy. Therefore replaced it with advanced forecasting analytics based predictive demand forecasting. The predictive demand forecasting model backed by forecasting analytics, helped the client to analyze the evolving demands in the global market.

We at Quantzig, help businesses to make the right decision in the shortest span of time. Our forecasting analytics solutions have previously helped leading Fortune 500 companies to drive positive outcomes and stay future-ready with a data-driven approach. Contact us to know more about our forecasting analytics portfolio.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005377/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us