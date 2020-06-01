ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway and General Genomics Sign Joint Venture for New Product-Shield Score

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, a leader in the hospitality technology sector, is pleased to announce that has signed a Joint Venture agreement with General Genomics (www.curo46.com) to partner on the new Shield Score project.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zoomaway will own 51% of the Joint Venture and General Genomics will own 49%. Shield Score, Inc. is a Nevada Subsidiary of Zoomaway, Inc. The team at Zoomaway will manage the new company.

The Shield Score app will produce revenues from the sales of the product. The development costs of the app will be paid by the revenues.

Sean Schaeffer, Zoomaway CEO stated, "I'm extremely pleased with the amount of progress that the entire team has brought to this project in just a few short weeks. The team at General Genomics has an incredible diversity and has put tremendous effort into this project. We already have a couple companies participating in the Alpha testing. We are still aiming for a launch today, June 1st. We anticipate further updates with more features in the upcoming weeks and believe that this product will be an invaluable tool for businesses everywhere."

Schaeffer continued "With the launch we will enter into a short Beta period, I would like to extend an invitation to our Shareholders to participate with us in testing and improving the product. If you are a Shareholder, and you have a Business or are a decision maker, please email me if you would like to participate. We are looking for 5-10 additional companies that cater to the public inside their facilities and need solutions to bolster customer confidence."

