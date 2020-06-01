Cloud Communication Platform Market Prospers in the New Working Reality of COVID-19 Outbreak, Says Future Market Insights New Report

As a majority of employees have been displaced to their homes amidst the virus spread, having a foolproof cloud communication platform solution is becoming a business essential.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / The global cloud communication platform market will experience a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, 2020-2030. Upsurge in investments in IT infrastructure for cloud service providers (CSPs), internet service providers (ISPs), and hyperscalers have been critical in driving market growth. Further, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has compelled several organizations to turn to work from home (WFH) model, thereby, resulting in increasing deployment of cloud communication platform solutions.

Digital collaboration tool providers, including Zoom, and Microsoft, are witnessing a remarkable upswing in usage across continents due to lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. Given the shortage of on-site IT personnel, companies are utilizing cloud-based solutions to maintain and monitor their storage, and server installations in data centers. Enterprises are leveraging full potential of cloud to establish resilient and disaster-immune models to satiate the remote workforce, as well as ensure data security and enterprise application integrity.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic is having a detrimental impact on the global economic order, it is having a mildly positive impact on cloud communication platform market. Although the pandemic is troubling cloud service providers, in uncertain times, the public cloud infrastructure is delivering flexibility and safe house for organizations striving to maintain normal operations" says the FMI study.

Cloud Communication Platform Market - Key Takeaways

The healthcare industry would remain key revenue generator, given rising trend of bring your own device (BYOD), and increasing need for mobility in the industry.

Benefits such as low costs, and greater functionality are bolstering the adoption of Unified communications as a service (UCaaS).

Large enterprises would remain the primary customer of cloud communication platform services.

Market in North America continues its positive trend, backed by increasing adoption of UCaaS and IVR solutions.

Cloud Communication Platform Market - Key Driving Factors

Rising preference for online backup and database solutions has boded well for market.

Increasing shift towards cloud-based unified communication services to push adoption rate.

Swelling demand for high-speed data transfer mediums in developing regions to offer growth potential to market players.

Cloud Communication Platform Market - Key Constraints

Security and privacy risks associated with shared communication networks are restricting widespread adoption.

Redesigning the network for cloud requires high initial cost.

Anticipated Market Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the revenue growth of almost every industry, including the cloud communication platform market. Alerted by the situation, several private, and government organizations have transitioned to remote working, thus, translating into swelling adoption of cloud communication platform solutions. In addition, customers are significantly banking on video streaming services as they strictly following self-isolating regulations. Such evolving trends are auguring well for the cloud communication platform market. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market expanded by nearly 1.4X in 2019 and will see a surge in demand amidst the COVID-19 crisis, as remote working becomes the new normal.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the cloud communication platform market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Avaya Inc., Ozonetel Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Dialogic Inc. Players are focusing on collaborations and new service launches in order to expand their presence further during the COVID-19 recession and extend their customer base.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on cloud communication platform market. The market is analyzed on the basis of solution (unified communication & collaboration, web real-time communication (WEBRTC), interactive voice response (IVR) with integral EPABX, audio conferencing, video conferencing, and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) with cloud PBX), services (managed services, and professional services) and enterprise size (large enterprise, medium enterprise, small enterprise and micro enterprise), vertical (BFSI, healthcare, telecommunication, & ITES, government, retail, travel & hospitality, manufacturing and others), and across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

