Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC Pink: GDMK) ("the Company"), a company that operates as a food and snack manufacturer, importer, and distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada, and Europe. President and CEO of the Company, Paul Adler, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Adler about the Company's growth strategy. "What we're basically looking to do is expand our brick and mortar business," explained Adler. "Right now, we're distributing nationwide directly with major retailers," he continued, adding that the Company recently signed an agreement with Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC) in an effort to expand their line of Biscottelli Italian Croissants into the C-Store channel nationwide.

Jolly then asked whether the Company more closely identifies as an importer and distributor or as a manufacturer. "We are mainly classified as a manufacturer/importer and distributor," said Adler. He then explained that the Company is always looking for unique products which will eventually be contract-manufactured along with their trademark branded products. "We import them to the US and distribute them directly to many retailers," said Adler, noting that many companies in the same space choose to outsource many of these steps, allowing the Company to stand out as a more diversified contender.

The conversation then turned to the launch of the Company's Amazon marketing program, which resulted in a 151% increase in sales. "For the past twelve months, we've been expanding into eCommerce, and the eCommerce has been doing phenomenal for us," shared Adler. "As far as recently, in January, the number started skyrocketing," he added. "We believe that this is a very sustainable model going forward to diversify ourselves into an eCommerce business," said Adler, noting that the Company plans to continue expanding to additional eCommerce platforms.

"Are you thinking of any new products that you'll be bringing online?", asked Jolly. Adler shared that the Company launched a shelf-stable macaron product prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Usually this item is a refrigerated item," he explained, noting the uniqueness of the product. "We were able to bring it under our brand and launch as a soft launch in early February," said Adler. "We decided to do a full-scale distribution going forward over the next several months."

Jolly then asked how the Company's segment varies from others in the industry. "We're an essential segment," said Adler. "Over the last six months, the snacking percentage in growth has increased four-fold."

To close the interview, Adler shared that the Company will continue forward with a strong focus on its diversification, which they plan to achieve by raising additional capital and completing numerous acquisitions.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates through snacks segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

