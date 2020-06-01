GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Launches Social Media Influencers Affiliate Program for Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new Social Media Influencers Affiliate Program ("SMIAP") in order to spread the awareness of GlobeX's cybersecurity and data privacy secure solutions. The program is already enrolling influencers and plans to be fully deployed by the beginning of August 2020.

The SMIAP campaign consists of reaching out to social media influencers in order to spread the use of GlobeX's cybersecurity and data privacy products in the entertainment, media, financial, legal, real estate, medical and other targeted industries, in order to protect the data and privacy of the people involved in those industries.



The Company plans to offer discounted deals on all its solutions on specific landing pages for Social Media Influencers, enabling subscribers to get discounts of up to 50% to normal retail prices published on the Company's websites. The services promoted will include:

DigitalSafe, the Company's Swiss hosted secure document management and collaboration cloud business tool, which comes with a data backup and recovery, secure file share, collaboration tool, a password manager and a secure email all in one.

PrivaTalk Messenger, the Company's Swiss hosted secure communications suite, which includes encrypted messaging with self-destruct timer and secure email with proprietary SecureSend and SecureReply anti-phishing technology.

Custodia, the Company's Swiss hosted end-to-end encrypted email service with its proprietary SecureSend and SecureReply anti-phishing technology.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very excited to work with social media influencers and media spokespersons in order to offer our cybersecurity and data privacy solutions. In the entertainment industry for example, too many celebrities have been targeted and their privacy breached by malicious hackers with disastrous financial and reputational consequences for the targeted persons. The SMIAP initiative is a novel way to reach out and do some good in the world by protecting the targeted persons with our unique Swiss hosted cybersecurity and data privacy solutions. We already have DigitalSafe ready to go and we plan to launch PrivaTalk Messenger and Custodia Secure Email landing pages and programs in the next couple of months. We expect some good uptick as cybercrime is exponentially growing and there is no sign of slowing down."

The Company has an organic target of 5000 users by the end of fiscal year 2021, bringing upwards of US$1,500,000 (CAN$ 2,000,000+) per year in gross revenues depending on the solutions selected and the discounts applied. The business model is a recurring monthly or yearly revenue with the influencers getting a fixed percentage of the gross revenues.



GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

