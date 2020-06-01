Banorte, The Best Mexican Banking Executive Team And In The Latin American Top 3: Institutional Investor

- Banorte is the only Mexican financial institution in the Latin American top 3 of Institutional Investor "2020 Executive Team" rankings.

- A total of 351 companies were evaluated to select the top 3 in each category.

- "Five years ago, in Banorte we set out to be the best financial group in Mexico for our investors, thus rewarding their trust": Carlos Hank González, Banorte Chairman of the Board.

MEXICO CITY, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) was ranked as the best Mexican financial and banking institution and among the Latin American top 3 in the "2020 Latin American Executive Team" ranking series, of the prestigious international publication Institutional Investor.

These are some of the recognitions received by Banorte: the second best CEO in Latin America in the Sell Side category for Marcos Ramírez Miguel; and the second best Latin American CFO for Rafael Arana de la Garza.

GFNorte also received the second best Latin American IRO recognition for Ursula Wilhelm Nieto, Head of Investor Relations, ESG & Financial Intelligence; and its Investor Relations team was recognized as the second best in Latin America.

Carlos Hank González, Grupo Financiero Banorte Chairman of the Board, said: "Five years ago, in Banorte we set out to be the best financial group in Mexico for our investors, thus rewarding their trust. To do this, we consolidated an extraordinary group of leaders. We are now very proud that they are being recognized as a benchmark of the Latin American sector".

For its rankings, Institutional Investor did a perception study on companies excelling in investor relations performance, according to 364 portfolio managers and buy stock exchange analysts, as well as 240 sell stock exchange analysts, who participated in the consultation process.

The evaluation considered factors such as consistency, authority and credibility, business and market knowledge, calls with investors and responsiveness, in all 351 companies nominated in the Latin American region.

GFNorte will continue working to strengthen the positive perception and trust among its international investors.

