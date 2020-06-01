BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China said on Monday the United States was "addicted to quitting" following a U.S. decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the international community disagreed with what he described as the selfish behaviour of the United States. "The U.S. has become addicted to quitting groups and scrapping treaties," ...

