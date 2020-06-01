Lombard Capital PLC - Directorate Change

1 June 2020

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Appointment of director

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") are delighted to announce that, Barry Fromson has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company with effect from today.

Barry Fromson is a consultant and business development adviser who has worked in the financial and wealth management industry for nearly 40 years. He originally started his career in 1981 in the UK office of a major USA life assurance company, MetLife Inc, as an adviser. Within a short space of time he was operating in a senior advisory role. After 18 months service he left to form a small boutique financial adviser company called Analysis Investment Management Services Limited based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. This business opened a further office in London and over several years grew significantly into a successful independent wealth management and IFA practice employing nearly 100 people at its peak. In 2017, after a number of rebranding and restructuring exercises the business, then called PFP Group LLP, was sold by Barry and his fellow shareholders to a major private equity company.

Barry has since concentrated on developing his consultancy and new IFA operation. This has resulted in him becoming involved with and developing further business interests and projects both in the UK and overseas.

His key skills are working with ultrahigh net worth private and corporate clients, along with acting as a conduit between other professional advisers such as chartered accountants, lawyers and other professionals.

The information required to be disclosed in respect of the AQSE Growth Market - Rules for Issuers at Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 are the following active directorships of Barry Fromson together with his previous directorships held within the previous three years:

Active directorships Previous directorships held in last three years Waste and Recycling Solutions Ltd Stonerings Strategic Partners Limited LCP Financial Limited Stonerings Innovation Limited Adventus Innovation Limited PFP Family Office LLP Merico Financial Property Limited Merico Financial Properties Limited Modified Investment Specialist Services Limited Adventus Partners Limited Ptsp2 Ltd Trading Advanced Programme Systems Limited Specialist Design Services Limited Trading Advanced Platform Systems Limited Principal Protection Program Limited Capital Protection Program Limited Pppins Ltd Cppins Ltd ARP1 Ltd Asset Return Predictor Limited ESR Financial Management LLP Twofold First Services LLP Merico Financial Limited (In Liquidation) PFP Strategic Planning LLP PFP Group LLP PFP Benefit Solutions LLP PFP Asset Management Limited D IV LLP Proact Management Services Limited

Barry Fromson is a director of Merico Financial Limited which was placed into liquidation on 16 January 2020. A loss to creditors is not expected.

Barry Fromson does not have anything further to disclose in respect of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers at Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2.

The directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 0203 772 0021