Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Silber-Aktien im Rausch! Diese Silber-Granate steht vor massiver Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.06.2020 | 16:22
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lombard Capital PLC - Directorate Change

Lombard Capital PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, June 1

1 June 2020

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Appointment of director

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") are delighted to announce that, Barry Fromson has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company with effect from today.

Barry Fromson is a consultant and business development adviser who has worked in the financial and wealth management industry for nearly 40 years. He originally started his career in 1981 in the UK office of a major USA life assurance company, MetLife Inc, as an adviser. Within a short space of time he was operating in a senior advisory role. After 18 months service he left to form a small boutique financial adviser company called Analysis Investment Management Services Limited based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. This business opened a further office in London and over several years grew significantly into a successful independent wealth management and IFA practice employing nearly 100 people at its peak. In 2017, after a number of rebranding and restructuring exercises the business, then called PFP Group LLP, was sold by Barry and his fellow shareholders to a major private equity company.

Barry has since concentrated on developing his consultancy and new IFA operation. This has resulted in him becoming involved with and developing further business interests and projects both in the UK and overseas.

His key skills are working with ultrahigh net worth private and corporate clients, along with acting as a conduit between other professional advisers such as chartered accountants, lawyers and other professionals.

The information required to be disclosed in respect of the AQSE Growth Market - Rules for Issuers at Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 are the following active directorships of Barry Fromson together with his previous directorships held within the previous three years:

Active directorshipsPrevious directorships held in last three years
Waste and Recycling Solutions LtdStonerings Strategic Partners Limited
LCP Financial LimitedStonerings Innovation Limited
Adventus Innovation LimitedPFP Family Office LLP
Merico Financial Property LimitedMerico Financial Properties Limited
Modified Investment Specialist Services LimitedAdventus Partners Limited
Ptsp2 Ltd
Trading Advanced Programme Systems Limited
Specialist Design Services Limited
Trading Advanced Platform Systems Limited
Principal Protection Program Limited
Capital Protection Program Limited
Pppins Ltd
Cppins Ltd
ARP1 Ltd
Asset Return Predictor Limited
ESR Financial Management LLP
Twofold First Services LLP
Merico Financial Limited (In Liquidation)
PFP Strategic Planning LLP
PFP Group LLP
PFP Benefit Solutions LLP
PFP Asset Management Limited
D IV LLP
Proact Management Services Limited

Barry Fromson is a director of Merico Financial Limited which was placed into liquidation on 16 January 2020. A loss to creditors is not expected.

Barry Fromson does not have anything further to disclose in respect of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers at Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2.

The directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
Nick Michaels: 0203 772 0021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.