Defense Holdings, Inc.: AfterGlow LLC Announces A Licensing Agreement with Bright Path Lighting Inc. to Three of AfterGlow's Patents for Photoluminescent Exit Signs

FRONT ROYAL, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / AfterGlow LLC has entered into a License Agreement with Bright Path Lighting (BPL) of Fresno, CA to three AfterGlow Patents on BPL's line of ULTRA 75 and CENTURION 100 EXIT signs.

AfterGlow LLC is the owner of U.S. Patent Nos. 8,479,423 and 8,286,378 and Canadian Patent No. 2,771,287, each titled "Advanced Photoluminescent Components and Formulations/Fabrication Methods for Production Thereof," and each directed to photoluminescent devices including, but not limited to, photoluminescent EXIT signs. Under the agreement, BPL becomes a non-exclusive world-wide licensee for application of the AfterGlow Patents related to its ULTRA 75 and CENTURION 100 Photoluminescent Exit Signs.

Rich Martin, AfterGlow's Owner and Managing Member, states "AfterGlow is pleased to be working with BPL for its license to our patents on these products. Since AfterGlow's expertise in photoluminescent materials and our IP portfolio extend far beyond Exit Signs, we look forward to licensing our patented technology and partnering with other companies to manufacture and sell high performance photoluminescent products."

AfterGlow LLC (AfterGlow), a service-disabled, veteran-owned, small business, was founded in Trenton, NC in 2011 as a spin-off from Defense Holdings, Inc. which has been an industry leader in providing safety egress solutions for the defense, homeland security and other markets. With its headquarters and production facility currently located in Front Royal, VA, AfterGlow staff put our ideas and products into the hands of a broad spectrum of clients around the world. More information is available at http://www.afterglowllc.com/.

