With effect from June 02, 2020, the subscription rights in Ovzon AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 12, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: OVZON TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014401493 Order book ID: 197440 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 02, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Ovzon AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 23, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: OVZON BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014401501 Order book ID: 197441 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB