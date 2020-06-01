Anzeige
WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 
Xetra
29.05.20
17:35 Uhr
3,442 Euro
-0,111
-3,12 %
01.06.2020 | 17:04
Bluware Signs New Agreement with BP to Support Innovative Deep Learning Workflow in Subsurface Data Interpretation

HOUSTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluware Corp, the digital innovation platform that enables the oil and gas industry to accelerate digital transformation initiatives using deep learning, is pleased to announce a new agreement with BP (NYSE: BP). Bluware's technology will help BP to improve quality and speed when delivering seismic interpretation products.

"BP recognizes the significant impact advances in digital technology can bring and we are pleased to implement Bluware InteractivAI, a new and innovative deep learning technology, augmenting our geoscientists' ability to accelerate subsurface data interpretation," says Ahmed Hashmi, Upstream Chief Digital and Technology Officer at BP.

Large seismic data sets are difficult to move and use in workflows and time consuming to interpret. InteractivAI, powered by Bluware Volume Data Store (VDS) cloud-native data environment, enables the acceleration of detailed interpretation tasks. With this tool geoscientists can now train and correct deep learning results interactively, significantly improving structural interpretation workflows.

"We are excited to be a part of BP's digital innovation goals in delivering significant value and a better user experience across their subsurface workflows," says Dan Piette, CEO of Bluware.

About Bluware Corp.
Bluware enables oil and gas companies to solve the most challenging objectives in the petrotechnical world. E&P companies use Bluware to achieve previously unthinkable workflows using cloud computing and deep learning for subsurface data applications and workflows. For more information, visit https://www.bluware.com/.

Contact:
Alexandra Maxwell
+1 713.335.1500
info@bluware.com

