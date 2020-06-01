Anzeige
Montag, 01.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
WKN: 514000 ISIN: DE0005140008 Ticker-Symbol: DBK 
Xetra
29.05.20
17:35 Uhr
7,531 Euro
-0,299
-3,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7637,81917:21
7,7707,82717:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2020 | 17:05
WillScot Corporation: WillScot to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Industrials & Materials Summit - Virtual

BALTIMORE, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation ("WillScot") (Nasdaq: WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual meetings with investors during Deutsche Bank's 2020 Global Industrials & Materials Summit - VIRTUAL. The meetings are by appointment only and will take place on Monday, June 8th, 2020.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from approximately 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 150,000 modular space and portable storage units.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about WillScot can be found on its investor relations website: https://investors.willscot.com

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato
investors@willscot.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscot.com

