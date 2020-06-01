Assessing the COVID-19 Impact: Email Applications Witness an Upsurge, with Ubiquity of Online Operations and Greater Emphasis on Marketing - Future Market Insights

Email application developers are leveraging the widespread implementation of work-from home business practices during the global pandemic which will provide major revenue generation opportunities in the short term.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / The global COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a large portion of the global workforce staying home, reducing productivity and consumer footfall in numerous settings. Consequently, businesses have adopted work-from-home practices, and email marketing strategies, driving the demand for email applications. In addition, the high importance of authentic communications, and the need for transparency, will also support the market during the global pandemic. The global email applications market is expected to expand at an exponential 16.6% CAGR, between 2020 and 2030.

Further, the constant demand to increase adoption of measures to limit the downloaded images, web bugs, and spam email filters, will provide major remunerative opportunities as projected by a new study of Future Market Insights (FMI). These trends will aid manufacturers to safeguard profits during these challenging times. The global email applications market is anticipated to witness steady growth on the back of work-at-home initiatives, even after the pandemic subsides in the near future.

"Businesses need to incorporate varied digital marketing strategies to extend their reach to their audiences as a part of their new COVID-19 marketing plans. Generating high-quality content over email, and social media channels is essential. Key strategies such as collaborations and the integration of artificial intelligence tech during the COVID-19 crisis will allow growth in the market in the years to come," says the FMI study.

Email Applications Market- Key Takeaways

Windows based enterprise email applications will remain highly sought-after, for institutional use.

On-demand services with automated provisioning will retain their lead with marketing solutions.

Email applications for security solutions is anticipated to experience a boom during the forecast period, while cloud-based data migration applications are rapidly gaining ground.

North America is a leading regional market driven by the presence of major market players and faster access to new technology.

Email Applications Market- Key Driving Factors

Rising adoption of cloud-based email applications supported by artificial intelligence is the primary factor aiding market growth.

Rising user preference for on-demand services and SaaS based services is key to the adoption of email applications.

Improvements of IT agility, operational efficiency, and responsiveness will bolster value share.

Strong demand by banking and financial sector for security email applications will generate remunerative opportunities.

Email Applications Market- Key Restraints

Security concerns over of business emails over varying operating systems remain a key obstacle for market players.

Easy access to cloud-based email applications by malicious users is of grave concern to organizations in terms of safeguarding critical business data.

COVID-19 Impact on Email Applications Market

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak has been unprecedented on the global economy and business. It has also forced people to keep away from socializing. However, digital platforms including email applications have been key not only in helping the sustain the remote operation of multiple businesses and industries, but is also one of the highly used communication platforms used for personal purposes.

Approximately 1 in 15 emails is related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Email applications are also key to marketing strategies, which have to now consider consumer awareness and context. Other applications, such as calendars, task managers, web browsing, and note taking will gain importance as work-at-home practices are adopted extensively, sustaining demand in the long term.

Competitive Landscape

Major players are seeking to leverage demand from small and medium enterprises to bolster profitability, in addition to cloud services in banking and financial sectors to bolster flexibility and convenience. Fujitsu, Microsoft Corporation, J2 Global Inc., IBM Corporation, Hitachi, Google Inc., Amazon.com, Micro Focus International plc, and NEC Corporation are some of the leading email applications producers in the global market.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the email applications market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the email applications market is covered in this Future Market Insight (FMI) study. The report offers compelling insights on email applications market on the basis of end user (SMBs, and large enterprises), deployment type (public cloud and on-premise), operating environment (Windows, Linux, Unix, Mainframe, and others), and vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, and others) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

