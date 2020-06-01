Sigma Binary Nexus Limited: SBN Capital Announces that its Proprietary Trading Algorithm - CAR, is Officially Going into Open Beta

MAHE, REPUBLIC OF SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Institutional and retail traders will now be able to utilize SBN Capital's institutional-grade trading algorithm to directly access and execute SBN Capital's strategies in real time.

SBN Capital's state-of-the-art algorithmic system scans for real-time trading opportunities using a combination of strong artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning to analyse existing markets. By accessing a myriad of economic data from global sources, SBN Capital's algorithm structures these data to develop complex mathematical and statistical models. The complex models then capture and execute trades on real-time trading opportunities at efficient, optimal risk levels to generate profits.

With the launch of the CAR, SBN Capital aims to serve institutional and retail traders who lack either the know-how, or the technology to execute trades like a seasoned professional without the need to monitor prices, graphs, or input the orders manually.

"Our latest CAR algorithmic system is essentially a well-balanced algorithm that constitutes a blend of our top performing strategies. This makes the algorithm extremely unique as it is able to learn, adapt and combine different strategies to suit ever-changing market conditions, all while offering excellent strategy diversification and optimal risk management mechanisms," said Noah Keller, CEO of SBN Capital.

"As the company progresses forward, we are extremely pleased to announce that our technology, which was only available to family offices and hedge funds, is now open to the retail investors. This enables retail investors to finally harness the benefits of our advanced algorithmic system, and the response has been tremendous. Even amidst the current economic climate, we are looking to expand aggressively in Asia." Noah added.

Founded in 2018 by a team of data scientists and ex-investment bankers. SBN Capital is a firm that focuses on financial technology (Fintech) and provides algorithmic trading solutions for family offices and hedge funds.

As SBN Capital progresses to serve the wider retail market, SBN Capital's CAR algorithmic system is designed to aid both retail and institutional users to grow and diversify their trading and investing portfolios.

