BEQUANT Launches Prime Brokerage, engages with Cryptocurrency Exchange OKEx

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / BEQUANT has launched its prime brokerage platform, and has engaged with OKEx - one of the largest global cryptocurrency exchanges as a counterpart.

Using the OKEx exchange platform will allow BEQUANT to grow its liquidity base as well as provide more choice to its large institutional clients. The global footprint will enable both companies to take advantage of the growing popularity of digital assets among the best financial institutions.

"We are happy to be able to offer our clients the opportunities OKEx provides, and connect with such a well known market leader." commented BEQUANT CEO George Zarya.

BEQUANT will continue to grow its partnerships with leading companies in the digital asset space and the OKEx partnership will strengthen its positions as a provider of digital asset services to large institutional clients.

"The cooperation with Bequant is an example of OKEx's dedication to working with other service providers to provide better services to institutions. Prime Brokerage is going to be a crucial piece for the institutional space." commented OKEx Director of Financial Markets - Lennix Lai.

BEQUANT has begun a large expansion into digital asset services. Through its prime brokerage and Bequant Solutions units, the company will provide an unprecedented level of digital asset integration for the financial services industry, from trading terminals, cross-border compliance, matching engines to deep liquidity and tokenization.

In June, BEQUANT will also be featuring a series of Digital Asset webinars together with partners Cryptocompare and Cointelegraph, as well as continue its exclusive interviews on London's City Am website - one of the financial news hubs for the City of London.

About BEQUANT

BEQUANT is a one stop solution for professional digital-assets investors and institutions. Our breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, liquidity and direct market access.

BEQUANT is dedicated to providing solutions that create market efficiencies by reducing friction while delivering exceptional client services.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

About OKEx

The world's largest and most diverse cryptocurrency marketplace, OKEx is where global crypto traders, miners, and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities, and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading, including futures, perpetual swap, and options, of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors great flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

Our BTC futures trade has nearly $1.5B of volume daily, and is widely recognized as the gold standard for the industry.

