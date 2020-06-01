Kaiser Permanente: Cynthia Telles Joins Latino Victory Project Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / The Latino Victory Project, an organization that works towards the growth of political power and representation of the Latino community, recently announced the appointment of five impressive female executives to its Board of Directors. Amongst the excelling group of women welcomed to the Board was Cynthia Telles, Ph.D., Community Health Committee Chair for the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals Boards of Directors. In addition to her numerous professional accomplishments, Cynthia was selected for board appointment due to her impressive track record of working to better the physical and mental health of underserved communities.

"It is an honor to join the Board of Directors of Latino Victory Project and contribute towards the expansion of political representation for the Latino community," said Dr. Cynthia Telles. "Initiatives supported by the Latino Victory Project are critical to opening the path for new young leaders in our society."

Dr. Cynthia Telles is a Clinical Professor at the UCLA School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry. She has been the Director of the UCLA Hispanic Neuropsychiatric Center of Excellence for over three decades. Between 2010-2018, Dr. Telles served on the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, to which she was appointed by President Barack Obama. She has also served as Commissioner of the City of Los Angeles for almost 20 years. During the Clinton Administration, she was appointed to the National Advisory Council of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

As a result of her immense and diverse experiences and contributions across academia, philanthropy, public service and business, Dr. Cynthia Telles has received numerous awards and commendations including The First Annual Achievement Award for Mental Health Public Service, the Mexican American Bar Foundation Pioneer for Justice Award and The Leadership Award from the National Hispanic Medical Association. Cynthia was also elected as one of Hispanic Business Magazine's 100 Most Influential Hispanics in the Nation in 2006 and again in 2010.

Joining Dr. Telles, the Latino Victory Board of Directors also welcomed Dr. Erika González, CEO & president of South Texas Allergy & Asthma Medical Professionals (STAAMP Allergy) and STAAMP Research and chairwoman of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Christina Haley, senior policy advisor at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP; Regina Montoya, CEO & chairperson of Regina T. Montoya, PLLC.; and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

