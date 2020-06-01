The global disposable hospital supplies market is expected to grow by 39.06 bn and reach 2024 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Analysis Report by Product (Consumables and devices) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

The market is driven by the the Growing incidences of infectious diseases. In addition, the Technological advances is anticipated to boost the growth of the Disposable Hospital Supplies Market.

Major Five Disposable Hospital Supplies Companies:

3M Co.Abbott LaboratoriesAnsell Ltd.B. Braun Melsungen AGBecton, Dickinson and Co.Cardinal Health Inc.Johnson JohnsonNipro Corp.Semperit AG HoldingSmith Nephew Plc

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Consumables size and forecast 2019-2024

Devices size and forecast 2019-2024

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

