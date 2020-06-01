A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article winning in the German retail banking battleground with customer experience strategy

This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

An overview of the German retail banking sector

Common pitfalls that retail banking companies encounter in CX

The German retail banking sector faced a rough ride during the financial crisis. While some banks almost drove off the road, others managed to stay on track, allowing them to overtake their competitors. However, the road ahead remains unclear for German retail banking companies. Innovative trends are shaping new traffic patterns, putting additional pressure on all types of banks, even those that are in decent shape today. The next five years will be crucial for the German retail banking sector to decide which turn to take to avoid a dead end. The German banking market has a unique three-pillar structure of private, savings, and cooperative banks. This distinguishes it substantially from banking sector companies elsewhere. German banking is also characterized by its strong dependency on net interest income, an extensive branch network, and a prudent risk profile. The long-term profitability is of German retail banking companies are low compared to global peer markets, and German banks have difficulty earning their cost of capital due to factors including high competition, low prices, and lack of focus on customer experience.

Here are some ways to avoid missteps and set your customer experience strategy up for success:

Focusing on isolated touchpoints

Customer experience is often misunderstood as customer pain points that needs to be addressed. While these efforts are certainly vital to improve the overall customer experience, focusing only on these factors leads companies in the retail banking sector missing out on the root cause of these pinpoints. Furthermore, simplistic solutions that have been merely copies from competitors could sometimes prove to be misleading. Customers who rate single points of contact as satisfactory often tend to rate the whole journey as a negative experience. In such cases, these customers are less likely to become the engaged, valuable customers that banks strive for.

Ignoring key customer journeys

Once banks in the German retail sector have realigned their thinking toward holistic customer journeys, the next step is to map their customer journeys and figure out which ones are most critical to business. This includes taking into consideration factors such as the areas of improvement, factors that could have an impact on brand image, and other value considerations. For improving critical journeys, banks should determine what degree of improvement will make the most economic sense and generate the most value. German Retail banking sector companies must arrive at a decision on how much needs to be invested to create that "wow" experience for customers and whether the effort is worth it, given the expected additional revenue.

