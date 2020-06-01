Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 May to 29 May 2020

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/25/2020 FR0010313833 7000 72.3109 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/26/2020 FR0010313833 7000 74.8778 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/27/2020 FR0010313833 7000 77.8104 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/28/2020 FR0010313833 7000 78.6254 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/29/2020 FR0010313833 7000 78.5365 XPAR TOTAL 35,000 76.4322

