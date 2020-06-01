Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 May to 29 May 2020
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/25/2020
FR0010313833
7000
72.3109
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/26/2020
FR0010313833
7000
74.8778
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/27/2020
FR0010313833
7000
77.8104
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/28/2020
FR0010313833
7000
78.6254
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/29/2020
FR0010313833
7000
78.5365
XPAR
TOTAL
35,000
76.4322
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
