Cypriot Court Arrested ICT Group's Assets Under 8 Billion Rubles Claim From United Wagon Company

LONDON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- District Court of Limassol (Republic of Cyprus) has issued an order to arrest the assets of Cypriot holding companies of ICT Group under a claim from UWC seeking damages in the amount of more than 8 billion rubles.

The claim is based on a number of transactions entered into in the period 2015-2018 having features of transactions entered not at arms length basis with a view, as alleged by UWC, to siphon money from the company to ICT Group.

Suspicious transactions have been revealed in the course of a financial forensic of UWC group operations undertaken after TRUST and Otkritie banks became majority shareholders of the company.

"Being one of the main shareholders, TRUST initiated a forensic exercise over UWC group which revealed operations of significant volume which became the basis for the claim aimed at reimbursement of damages caused to UWC. We welcome the court's ruling to block the assets which shall prevent defendants to hide assets or avoid enforcement of the substantive judgement after that is issued. According to our practice, recovery of extracted money is achievable irrespective of the jurisdictions used by the defendants", as commented by Alexander Sokolov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UWC, President and Chairman of the Management Board of the National Bank TRUST.

PJSC "Research and production corporation "United Wagon Company" (UWC or the Company) (MOEX: UWGN) is a leading railway holding focused on design, manufacture and maintenance of freight cars. UWC's annual production capacity is up to 22,000 freight cars and 90,000 tons of railway castings. The holding includes JSC "Tikhvin Freight Car Building Plant", JSC "Tikhvin?hemMash", JSC "TikhvinSpetsMash", and LLC "NPC "Springs", UNICON 1520 (a freight carrier), leasing companies under the brand of RAIL1520, JSC "TAP "Titran-Express" (a railcar maintenance company). The Company holds its own research and development engineering centre. UWC designs and produces freight cars, according to AAR, UIC and GOST standards. Deutsche Bahn assigned UWC Q2 quality status.

