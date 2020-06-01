Technavio has been monitoring the commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.64 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeroprobe Corp., AMETEK Inc, DepotStar Inc., Dynon Avionics, Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, TransDigm Group Inc., and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the advent of multi-functional air data sensing probes will offer immense growth opportunities, overdependence on automated avionic systems that are reducing the pilots' skills will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The advent of multi-functional air data sensing probes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, overdependence on automated avionic systems that are reducing the pilots' skills might hamper market growth.

Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Type

Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-body Aircraft

Regional Jet

Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market size

Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market trends

Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market industry analysis

This study identifies advancements in manufacturing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market growth during the next few years.

Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market, including some of the vendors such as Aeroprobe Corp., AMETEK Inc, DepotStar Inc., Dynon Avionics, Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, TransDigm Group Inc., and United Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

Market segmentation by aircraft type

Comparison by aircraft type

Narrow-body aircraft Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wide-body aircraft Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Regional jet Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by aircraft type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Avionics advancements in general aviation

Advancements in manufacturing technology

Conception of LiDAR-based air data system

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aeroprobe Corp.

AMETEK Inc.

DepotStar Inc.

Dynon Avionics

Garmin Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

TransDigm Group Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005476/en/

