Sarama Resources Ltd.: Sarama Resources Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SWA) advises that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President Exploration, and Vice President Corporate Development (the "Executives") have agreed to receive a portion of their salary in common shares of the Company.

Pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the Company has sought approval to implement this arrangement and to issue 353,967 common shares to the Executives on account of services rendered for the period May 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020 (the "Compensation Shares"). The issue price of each Compensation Share is CAD$0.0659, based on a five-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the TSX-V on May 31, 2020. The issuance of the Compensation Shares is subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

The change in Executive pay structure will be reviewed periodically.

Following the issuance of the Compensation Shares, Sarama will have 251,013,954 common shares, 17,020,000 stock options and 6,500,000 warrants issued and outstanding.

