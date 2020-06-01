Technavio has been monitoring the HIV therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005479/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HIV (Human immunodeficiency Virus) Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing awareness about HIV will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of antiretroviral therapies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing awareness about HIV has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of antiretroviral therapies might hamper market growth.

HIV Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

HIV Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

Type

Combination Therapy

Monotherapy

Product

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Fusion Inhibitors

Integrase Inhibitors

Coreceptor Antagonists

Geographic Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32179

HIV Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our HIV therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

HIV Therapeutics Market size

HIV Therapeutics Market trends

HIV Therapeutics Market industry analysis

This study identifies the advances in diagnostic testing for HIV as one of the prime reasons driving the HIV therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

HIV Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the HIV Therapeutics Market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the HIV Therapeutics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

HIV Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist HIV therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HIV therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HIV therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HIV therapeutics market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Combination therapy Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Monotherapy Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advances in diagnostic testing for HIV

R&D of regenerative therapies

Increasing R&D of HIV vaccines

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005479/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/