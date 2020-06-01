Anzeige
Montag, 01.06.2020
Silber-Aktien im Rausch! Diese Silber-Granate steht vor massiver Neubewertung!
Enstar Group Limited: Enstar Completes ADC Transaction With Aspen

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has completed an adverse development cover reinsurance transaction with Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited.

In the transaction, Enstar's subsidiary assumed reinsurance losses incurred on or prior to December 31, 2019 on a diversified mix of property, liability and specialty lines across the U.S., U.K. and Europe for a premium of $770 million.

Completion of the transaction followed receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of various other closing conditions.

About Enstar

Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 100 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. Enstar's active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd's Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Contact: Enstar Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645
