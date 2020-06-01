Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Energy Announces Continued Reliance on Financial Statement Filing Exemption

CALGARY, AB, and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (formerly Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") announces that pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators, it has not filed its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the related management's discussion and analysis, as required by Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by the filing deadline of April 29, 2020. See press release dated April 28, 2020.

Other than as disclosed in the Company's press releases, there have not been any material business developments since April 28, 2020.

The Company expects to report its Annual Filings results on or about June 15, 2020, and is afforded a postponement of up to a maximum 45-day extension pursuant to blanket relief for all market participants granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the commencement of the second trading day after the Annual Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

