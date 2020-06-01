Technavio has been monitoring the global call center outsourcing market size and it is poised to grow by USD 13.54 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atento S.A., Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corp., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Teleperformance SE, Transcom WorldWide AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing use of RPA in call centers will offer immense growth opportunities, low employee engagement and the rising security concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing use of RPA in call centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low employee engagement and rising security concerns might hamper market growth.
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Call Center Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:
End-user
IT And Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government
Other End-users
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:
Call Center Outsourcing Market size
Call Center Outsourcing Market trends
Call Center Outsourcing Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years.
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Call Center Outsourcing Market, including some of the vendors such as Atento S.A., Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corp., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Teleperformance SE, Transcom WorldWide AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Call Center Outsourcing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the call center outsourcing market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors
Table Of Contents :
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Market segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
IT and telecom Market size and forecast 2018-2023
BFSI Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Healthcare Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Retail Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Government Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Other end-users Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by end-user
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
Increasing use of analytics solutions in call centers
Increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers
Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among market participants
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Atento S.A.
Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA
Concentrix Corp.
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
Sitel Group
StarTek Inc.
Sykes Enterprises Inc.
Teleperformance SE
Transcom WorldWide AB
TTEC Holdings Inc.
APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
