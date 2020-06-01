Technavio has been monitoring the global laboratory water purifier market size and it is poised to grow by USD 6.74 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aqua Solutions Inc., BIOBASE Group, Biosan, Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SUEZ SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veolia Water Solutions Technologies are some of the major market participants. Although the innovative technologies and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of accessibility, and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The innovative technologies and new product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries might hamper market growth.
Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Laboratory Water Purifier Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Type I
- Type II
- Type III
- End-user
- Healthcare
- Research Organizations And Institutes
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laboratory water purifier marketreport covers the following areas:
- Laboratory Water Purifier Market size
- Laboratory Water Purifier Market trends
- Laboratory Water Purifier Market industry analysis
This study identifies the adoption of standardization and automation as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory water purifier market growth during the next few years.
Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Laboratory Water Purifier Market, including some of the vendors such as Aqua Solutions Inc., BIOBASE Group, Biosan, Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SUEZ SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veolia Water Solutions Technologies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Laboratory Water Purifier Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory water purifier market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laboratory water purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laboratory water purifier market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory water purifier market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Type II Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Type I Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Type III Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Research organizations and institutes Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aqua Solutions Inc.
- BIOBASE Group
- Biosan
- Danaher Corp.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- SUEZ SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
