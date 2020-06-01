Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 1 juin/june 2020) CloudMD Software & Services Inc. Warrants (the "Warrants") have been approved for listing.

Each whole Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Warrant Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $1.00.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

L'inscription des bons de souscription de CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (les «bons de souscription») a été approuvée.

Chaque bon de souscription entier donnera droit à chaque porteur de bons de souscription, lors de son exercice à tout moment après la date d'émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action de bon de souscription en versant le prix d'exercice de 1,00 $.

Voir l'acte de garantie pour plus de détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: CloudMD Software & Services Inc. 2JUN2022 Warrants Security Type/Titre: Warrants Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 2 juin/June 2020 Symbol/Symbole: DOC.WT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 10 678 900 CUSIP: 18912C 13 6 ISIN: CA 18912C 13 6 1 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: CAD $1.00/1,00 $ Expiry Date/date d'expiration: Le 2 juin/June 2022

Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

